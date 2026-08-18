HYDRAA puts up fence around Medchal park to curb encroachment

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, August 18, acted on a complaint alleging encroachment of a park and illegal occupation of a plot in Crescent Nagar in Chengicherla, Medipalli mandal of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The complaint had come from representatives of the ECIL Employees Owners Association. They said the Association had developed a gram panchayat layout named Crescent Nagar in Chengicherla village in 1989, comprising 106 plots.

In this layout, 1,200 yards were allocated for a park and other public conveniences.

Also Read HYDRAA recovers 400-square-yard park in Hyderabad

During a HYDRAA public hearing, the complainants requested protection of the park land as some individuals were trying to encroach upon it, they said.

On examining the matter on the ground, HYDRAA authorities confirmed that it was indeed parkland. Accordingly, HYDRAA set up a board clearly stating that the park land/public needs area is protected. Officials said this should deter any encroachment attempt in future.

The team also put up a mesh fence to keep encroachers out.