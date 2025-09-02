HYDRAA receives 43 complaints from flood affected areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, September 1 received 43 complaints from flood affected areas in Hyderabad during prajavaani.

People submitted their grievances regarding flooding and sewage intrusion during the monsoon season.

The incomplete works of sewage lines have exacerbated the major problem of inundation of their areas, they complain, with photos showing their residential areas submerged during recent rains. HYDRAA commissioner A V Ranganath reviewed the complaints and assigned the officials concerned to address the issues.

Many complainants highlighted that they are facing difficulties because the sewage drainage channels have not been fully developed and are being left unattended to.

Due to obstacles created at critical points in the sewage drains, when it rains, their residential areas get submerged in water, and they are urging that the problem be resolved.

One of the complainants, who is a retired government employee, said, “While the layout provides for a 60-foot road on Street No.1 of Road No 5 in Banjara Hills, only 20 feet of road remains now.”

Representatives of the Muppas Green Grandiour Welfare Association have complained to the HYDRAA public helpline, demanding control over encroachments on small and large ponds in Gopannapalli village, Sherilingampalli mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

HYDRAA received 48 complaints about encroachment of parks and roads.