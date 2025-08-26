HYDRAA Prajavani receives 48 complaints on encroachments

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 48 complaints on Monday, August 25, regarding encroachment of parks and roads.

Encroachments in Gachibowli

Plot owners from the Fertilizers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society came forward with complaints alleging that Sridhar Rao, the owner of Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli, is carrying out constructions at will despite a status quo order from the High Court.

They stated that while plot owners with permissions are not being allowed to carry out constructions, the owner of the convention centre is altering roads and open spaces arbitrarily.

Land dispute in MLA colony, Banjara Hills

A complainant approached HYDRAA regarding a piece of government land that has caused a dispute in MLA Colony of Banjara Hills.

According to the complainant, land of about 100 square yards is situated between two private plots which both the parties are trying to occupy.

One of the parties approached HYDRAA that the other party has illegally occupied more than 70 yards of land while the complainant’s application is still pending in the MRO office.

The complainant further said that he had already paid the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) fee despite which the other party went ahead with encroachment and even constructed a room there.

Encroachments in Gopannapalli village

Representatives from the Bricks Skywoods Welfare Association also complained to HYDRAA that government land at Chinnipedda Cheruvu, located in Survey No. 178 in Gopannapalli village of Serilingampalli mandal of Rangareddy is being encroached upon.

The complainants stated that in December of 2023, a person named Hamid demolished the government-built fence, cut down trees and encroached upon the land.

They said that even after GHMC took possession of the land and planted saplings, the encroachments did not stop.

Annarayan Cheruvu in need of protection

Annarayan Cheruvu Protection Committee filed a complaint with HYDRAA stating that the water body, located in the Nagaram Municipality limits of Keesara Mandal in Medchal district, is in urgent need of protection.

Complainants stated that people are dumping waste in the pond despite High Court orders prohibiting such activities. They urged HYDRAA for swift action as the waste could pose a threat to the environment and water.

Sixteen thousand yards encroached in Sakkubai Nagar

The Sakkubai Nagar layout in Shaikpet, has an area of 25 acres with 249 plots. Out of these, 16,158 yards have been marked as public space.

However, residents allege that parks and roads in the layout were being encroached arbitrarily and were being converted into plots. The residents stated that the public spaces in the layout had been reduced to just 13282 yards and requested the 16000 yards to be restored as per old layout.

Drain encroachment at Begumpet

Residents from Begumpet’s Bhagwantpur approached HYDRAA with a complaint that the flood canal coming from the airport toward the Bhagwantpuram area is being filled with soil by encroachers, causing their homes to be submerged after rains.