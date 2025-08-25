Rs 100 crore land in Jubilee Hills freed from 20-year encroachment

Hyderabad: In a significant anti-encroachment drive, HYDRAA authorities on Monday, August 25, retrieved prime land valued at Rs 100 crore in Jubilee Hills that had been illegally occupied for more than two decades.

The 2,000 square yards of land is situated close to Jubilee Hills Check Post, next to the main road, and is owned by the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society. According to the sanctioned layout, the land is set apart for public purposes.

Encroachment exposed

The officials stated that the land was encroached by Pilla Satyanarayana, who allegedly fabricated house numbers and was running a nursery on the land. He had also erected illegal sheds in contravention of a status quo order taken from the Telangana High Court.

Satyanarayana resisted attempts by the GHMC to re-take the land despite repeated efforts by going to court several times.

Action under Praja Vani complaint

The Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society had filed a complaint with the HYDRAA via its Praja Vani grievance portal, after which Commissioner AV Ranganath directed a detailed investigation. The probe established that the land in Jubilee Hills is reserved for public purposes.

When notices were issued, the encroacher approached the High Court again but was dealt a blow. The previous status quo direction was set aside, allowing HYDRA to go ahead.

Demolition drive on encroachment of land in Jubilee Hills

On Monday, HYDRAA officials removed unauthorised sheds and buildings on the property after opening up plant removal from the nursery. Boards were subsequently erected, indicating that the land is protected.

President of the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society, Ravindranath, along with board members, were delighted with the recovery. They appreciated the help provided by the Telangana government, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath, and GHMC officials in recovering the property.