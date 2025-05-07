HYDRAA reclaims 2500 sq yards of encroached govt land in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) successfully reclaimed 2,500 square yards of government land in Kandikal village, Bandlaguda mandal, after removing illegal encroachments on Wednesday, May 7.

The land, situated under Survey Numbers 303 and 306, had been unlawfully occupied by Syed Bashiruddin and Syed Ameenullah Hussain, who constructed unauthorised sheds and RCC rooms despite failed attempts to regularise the land under the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act.

The encroachment came to light following complaints from residents through Prajavani about the illegal occupation of government land. Acting on the complaints, HYDRAA officials conducted a site inspection and confirmed the encroachment after cross-referencing with official records. Notably, the High Court had issued a clear directive two months ago to remove the illegal structures.

HYDRAA, in coordination with local police, demolished four RCC rooms, four reed sheds, and several shops built on the land. Signboards marking the area as government property were also installed.

The local community expressed their gratitude to HYDRAA for acting swiftly and effectively.

On May 6, HYDRAA demolished encroachments in Gachibowli.

The agency demolished unauthorised constructions in the layout of Fertilisers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society near the Sandhya Convention area. The demolitions were carried out based on the complaints regarding encroachment of roads and parks, in addition to the plots owned by the society members.

HYDRAA also demolished a G+2 tin structure that encroached on the layout.