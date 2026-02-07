HYDRAA recovers land worth Rs 85 crore in Uppal, to be developed as parks

Hyderabad: In a major land recovery drive, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 7,000 square yards of land worth Rs 85 crore in various localities of Uppal mandal.

In a release on Saturday, February 7, the agency acted after receiving several complaints in the weekly Prajavani. “The area has been completely fenced and will be developed as pubic parks. While the land’s monetary value is significant, the ecological importance of public parks is invaluable. HYDRAA reiterates that protecting open spaces remains a top priority,” read the statement.

Babanagar Colony

The agency removed large encroachments in Babanagar Colony, a residential layout developed in 1980 with 183 plots. According to the original layout plan, 3,000 square yards were designated exclusively for a park.

However, the number of plots allegedly increased from 183 to 189 after an individual purchased Plot No 188 and constructed a house on 266 square yards, leaving the remaining area vacant.

The statement further reads that Plot No 188 was purchased by an individual who subsequently became the president of the colony welfare association. “Based on the complaints, the person became the president of the colony welfare association and subsequently encroached upon a nearby road, created six additional plots of 50 square yards each, and sold them illegally,” the statement read.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the revenue department conducted field inspections and examined official records, confirming that the land, reserved for park purposes, had been encroached.

“While parts of the land had already been occupied, HYDRAA successfully secured the remaining 2,000 square yards by installing fencing and placing boards declaring it as parkland,” the statement read.

Uppal

In another operation, the agency recovered 5,000 square yards of land situated in Karthikeya Nagar, Nacharam village, Uppal mandal. This land included three open plots reserved for public use.