HYDRAA removes encroachments from Nagireddy Kunta in Gandipet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, March 31, carried out operations in three areas of the city, removing encroachments from lakes, parks and roads.

Encroachments removed from Nagireddy Kunta

According to HYDRAA, the entirety of Nagireddy Kunta, identified by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) as 8.24 acre pond in Gandipet, had been encroached.

While a real estate company fenced off four acre of land by building a 20-foot-tall wall of tin sheets, another construction company occupied three acres. A former local MP had also occupied more than an acre and sold it to someone else, HYDRAA said.

On information, the agency removed the encroachments from the area and fenced it.

Also Read HYDRAA honours residents who fought for decades to clear encroached land

Road encroachments removed in Medchal-Malkajigiri

In Medchal-Malkajigiri’s Bowrampet village, the agency removed illegally constructed shops from the Gandimaisamma-Miyapur main road after receiving a complaint that a person had encroached on both sides of the 150-foot main road.

Accordingly, HYDRAA took action against the 10 shops running in temporary sheds and resolved traffic problems in the area.

1440-yard park protected in Ghatkesar

In survey number 68, located in Ghatkesar mandal of Medchal–Malkajgiri district, HYDRAA stopped the sale of a park and erected fencing around it after receiving a complaint through Prajavani.

The 1440-yard park had been allocated for a 60-acre layout in 1987, HYDRAA said.