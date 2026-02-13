HYDRAA removes encroachments from parks in Jeedimetla, Gudimalkapur

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, February 13, removed encroachments from 3712 yards of park land, with an estimated value of Rs 37.12 crore.

In Jeedimetla village of Medchal – Malkajgiri district, a layout for Bhagyalakshmi Colony was established in 1968 with 810 plots across 80 acres. A total of 10 parks were also allotted with the layout, HYDRAA said.

However, a high-tension power line meant for supplying electricity to industries in Jeedimetla also passed over this layout, and some of the parks were located right under the power line, preventing development.

These lines were later removed after industries started getting electricity through another route, allowing people to encroach on the land.

Upon receiving complaints from locals, HYDRAA conducted a survey and removed encroachments from six of the parks. They also erected boards and fencing to prevent further encroachments.

Additionally, HYDRAA also protected a park in Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur area.

According to HYDRAA, the AG Office Cooperative Housing Society layout that had been established with 83 plots across 10 acres had three plots that were in a depression.

Later, the layout was revised, and alternative sites were allocated to those who had plots there. The 1500-yard site in the depression was designated as a park.

However, due to delays in filling the depression and developing the park, multiple people encroached on the land. One person started running a sand business, one used it for vehicle parking, and another person was running a coconut business, HYDRAA said.

After receiving a complaint from locals, HYDRAA forced the encroachers to vacate and installed fencing around the land.





