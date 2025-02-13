HYDRAA removes unauthorised ad hoardings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, demolished illegal advertising hoardings in Hyderabad.

Advertisements by various agencies including Prakash Arts Pvt Ltd, Lead Space, UNI ADs and minor ad agencies such as PVS Ads, IKAR Ads, Ispace Advertisement, Surbahi Advertisement, UK Ads, B&M Ads, Sainath Ads, Foresite, I Catch have come under the HYDRAA’s radar.

The agency has been demolishing various illegal structures in Hyderabad of late, clarifying the agency’s stand on various criticisms that it has faced off-late.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday, December 18, said that commercial and business buildings constructed without permits (like N Convention) will be demolished, regardless of the construction date, if they fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL). He added that the government will soon establish a HYDRA police station as well.