HYDRAA retains land worth Rs 300 crore in Manikonda

Hyderabad: HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency) on Saturday, November 1, carried out a drive in the Manikonda municipality, saving 1 acre of government land and 7,650 square yards of park spaces, all worth an estimated Rs 300 crore.

The authority took on the drive in three areas, the first being Panchavati Colony near Western Plaza, where, according to HYDRAA, an acre of government land had been occupied by some people who claimed the land belonged to their ancestors without valid documents.

After consulting revenue and municipal officials, HYDRAA confirmed that the land belongs to the government and removed encroachments and erected fencing around it. The land is worth an estimated Rs 1.55 crores.

Encroachments removed from parks

HYDRAA also protected two parks, one in Venkateshwara colony and the other in Tirumala Hills.

The Venkateshwara colony layout, which had been established in 1992, had allocated 1,600 square yards for parks and public utilities; however, some individuals encroached on it with unauthorised layouts.

Upon investigation, HYDRAA found that in 1996, the area was officially gifted to the Neknampur Gram Panchayat; however, after Manikonda became a municipality, local permissions were wrongly issued in 2019.

HYDRAA has taken possession of the land amid disputes and has set up boards marking the area as a park space. The land is valued at approximately Rs 25 crore.

Similarly, HYDRAA also demolished temporary sheds and a compound wall that had been put up in a 6,150 square yard park space in Tirumala Hills and installed fencing to protect from further encroachments.