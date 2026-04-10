HYDRAA tackles monsoon flooding, takes up desilting ahead of rains

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath expressed confidence that rainwater will not inundate residential areas this monsoon season.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th April 2026 11:03 pm IST
HYDRAA takes up desilting of drains ahead of monsoon in Hyderabad
HYDRAA takes up desilting of drains ahead of monsoon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Thursday, April 9, inspected ongoing desilting works in the city ahead of monsoon.

Touring areas such as Rahmatnagar, Krishnanagar, Ameerpet, Gayatrinagar, and others, he expressed confidence that rainwater will not inundate residential areas this monsoon season.

The commissioner enquired about the issues faced by locals and instructed officials on appropriate solutions. He asked representatives of local colony welfare associations to create WhatsApp groups and provide regular updates of the desilting works to other residents.

Subhan Bakery

“If all the silt is removed now, there will be no obstacles for floodwater during the monsoon season. If any issues arise anywhere in the ongoing desilting works or if additional manpower is needed, you can bring it to our attention and we will arrange for it immediately.” he told the residents.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th April 2026 11:03 pm IST

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