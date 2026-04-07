ADB seeks HYDRAA Commissioner’s suggestions on Musi rejuvenation

Hyderabad: Representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) met Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday, April 7, for his suggestions on Musi rejuvenation.

They inquired about the restoration of lakes in Hyderabad and discussed the benefits to the Musi from the restoration of Golusukattu lakes.

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The HYDRAA Commissioner said that the Golusukattu lakes (chain-link lakes built during the Kakatiya dynasty) could significantly reduce flood risks, similar to how Osman Sagar structure helps control floods on the upper reaches of the Musi River.

He pointed that several water bodies in Hyderabad are connected to the river, and if a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is set up at every lake and wastewater is treated locally, it would prevent Musi River pollution.

The meeting was attended by Coastal, River, and Port expert Jean Henry, Senior Water Resources Expert Alexia Michaels, Senior Public Management Officer Anne Orquiza, Senior Adaptation Solutions expert Okju Jiang, and Associate Project Officer of the Indian Resident Mission Pradipkumar Pandey, along with other ADB representatives.