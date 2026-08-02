HYDRAA will continue its anti-encroachment drive: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will continue its action against encroachments.

Hailing the agency, he described it as one of the Congress government’s most important initiatives.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while responding to media queries regarding the Telangana High Court’s direction to the government to relieve AV Ranganath from the post of HYDRAA Commissioner.

On X, Revanth Reddy also shared a video on Saturday. In the video, rainwater was seen flowing into Uppal Nalla Cheruvu. The lake was restored by HYDRAA.

Expressing satisfaction over the development, the Chief Minister said it was encouraging to see Hyderabad changing through the restoration of its lakes. He said rejuvenating lakes would help secure a better future for coming generations.

He congratulated HYDRAA officials and staff for their work in restoring Uppal Nalla Cheruvu. He added that protecting lakes is not only about conserving water resources but also about safeguarding the future. The government, he said, will continue to protect every lake and preserve every inch of public property.

In another post on X, Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s economic growth. He said the state’s per capita income increased from Rs 3,80,031 in 2024-25 to Rs 4,18,931 in 2025-26.

The Chief Minister said Telangana has been reaching new milestones since the Congress government came to power in December 2023. He attributed the increase in per capita income to economic growth, investments, job creation, balanced development across sectors, and policy-based governance.