HYDRAA’s DRF saves man from suicide by drowning in lake during Ganesh immersion

The image shows the police speaking to Mohd Raheem, who tried to kill himself by drowning in Dundigal Cheruvu on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) Disaster Response Force (DRF) has saved a man who jumped into an irrigation tank to take his own life.

The incident happened during the Ganesh immersion festivities at Dundigal Cheruvu in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday, September 6, when Mohd Raheem (35), a resident of the village jumped into the lake, upset over fighting with his wife on Friday night, and his wife not talking to him since morning.

The DRF team that was stationed at the lake, who noticed Raheem taking the extreme step, immediately ran and jumped into the lake and brought him to the shore.

Raheem was handed over to his family and the police by HYDRAA officials.

The medical and health officials who were also stationed there, gave him counseling, telling him that dying is never the solution, and that if the couple had any differences, they could sort them out before the elders.

750 DRF personnel stationed at lakes

The HYDRAA’s DRF teams were stationed at all the lakes in and around Hyderabad, where the Ganesh immersion was taking place on Saturday. An expert swimmer was assigned to 121 cranes during the immersion.

A total of 750 DRF personnel from 51 teams worked with other departments to prevent any unfortunate incidents during the immersion.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath supervised the effort from the control setup on the Necklace Road. He personally supervised the immersion of Khairatabad Ganesha at the Hussain Sagar.

