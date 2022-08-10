Hyundai Motor targets 5,000-unit sales of Tucson

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th August 2022 8:09 pm IST
Chennai: India’s second largest car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd targets to sell about 5,000 units of its new Tucson model this year, the company said on Wednesday.

According to Hyundai Motor India, the Tucson sport utility vehicle (SUV) with a starting price of about Rs 27.69 lakh has a waiting period of 8-10 months.

The fourth generation of Tucson is being launched in India, said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

The model will compete with Citroen C5 Aircross and others in the segment.

