Hyundai Motor’s sales up 6 pc in US due to hybrids, EVs

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 3:02 pm IST

Seoul: South Korea’s top automaker Hyundai Motor said on Saturday that it recorded a 6 percent increase in its sales in the United States last month.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

It sold a total of 60,341 units in the world’s largest auto market last month, compared with sales of 57,044 units a year earlier.

The gain was led by a rise in eco-friendly models, such as hybrid and electric vehicles, reports Yonhap news agency.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
India will be fabricating 300 crore semiconductor chips in a year: IT Minister

“Hyundai’s sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are steadily rising, with significant year-over-year growth,” Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, said in a statement.

“We take pride in the recognition our EV and plug-in hybrid models have received and remain committed to providing our customers with a diverse range of products.”

Kia Corp, its sister company, sold a total of 59,059 units in the U.S. last month, down 3 per cent from the 60,859 units a year earlier.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 3:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button