‘I am Baniya, will arrange money for all schemes’: Kejriwal

New Delhi: With less than 10 days to go for the Delhi polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal underlined his caste during public rallies on Monday, telling voters he is a “Baniya” and knows how to arrange money for welfare scheme he has promised.

The former chief minister addressed public meetings at Palam, Matiala and Bijwasan. During his meetings, he talked about his party’s governance model, and responded to questions and criticism about the welfare schemes including free electricity, water, education and healthcare.

“They ask where the money will come from. I am a Baniya. I know how to manage resources. You do not need to worry. I know the maths and I will arrange it (the money),” he told the ‘Jan Sabha’ in the Palam constituency.

He contrasted his party’s approach with that of the BJP. “The AAP is the party for common people, whereas the BJP is a party for rich people,” he claimed.

The AAP has fielded Joginder Solanki from Palam against the BJP’s Kuldeep Solanki and Congress’ Mange Ram Solanki.

Kejriwal alleged the BJP intends to halt the AAP’s welfare schemes if it comes to power. “The BJP has said it will close free facilities like government schools, electricity, and bus rides. It is up to you to decide whether you want the AAP, which builds schools, or the BJP, which shuts them,” he said.

Highlighting the AAP’s governance model, Kejriwal claimed the party provides direct benefits to the public worth Rs 25,000 per month for each household in Delhi, whereas the BJP writes off loans for its “rich friends” using public fund.

Kejriwal also addressed gatherings in Matiala and Bijwasan constituencies. In Matiala, where the AAP’s Sumesh Shokeen is contesting, Kejriwal reiterated his claims that the BJP will end free electricity and free bus rides for women.

Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. The AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, while the BJP hopes to regain power in Delhi after 25 years.