I am deliberately marginalised: Konda Surekha hits back post exit

Hyderabad: Shortly after her dismissal from the Telangana Cabinet on Thursday, September 3, Konda Surekha has written to the Congress high command, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of targeting her on caste grounds.

The former minister, who hails from the Backward Classes (BC) community, alleged that Revanth obstructed her decisions, issuing directions directly from the Chief Minister’s Office, limiting her powers as a minister.

In her letter addressed to the All India Congress Committee and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, she pointed out a series of decisions where she felt left out. “Key departmental decisions were taken without consulting me. As the endowments minister, I was kept out of the Yadadri Temple Trust Board process, and the Sammakka-Saralamma temple funds were shifted to the Roads and Buildings Department without informing me. My photo was omitted from government advertisements on Ram Navami,” her letter read.

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“I have increasingly felt politically and administratively marginalised. I found this deeply hurtful. It created a strong impression that even a minimum recognition and dignity due to me in my official capacity were being deliberately denied,” the letter read.

Also Read CM Revanth drops Konda Surekha from Cabinet amid disciplinary row

On OSD Sumanth

The letter detailed the police action which led to the subsequent arrest of her On Special Duty (OSD) officer, Sumanth. Konda Surekha has alleged that police came to her official ministerial residence while attempting to arrest him.

“I consider the incident not only an affront to my personal dignity but also a serious disregard for the dignity and status of a serving minister,” she said.

‘Konda family deliberately isolated’

She also alleged a coordinated political attack to isolate her family from East Warangal, where she is an MLA. “Development works in my constituency have persistently been ignored, which includes the Smart City Model Bus Stand and Bondhi Vagu.

Surekha objected to the show-cause notice issued over remarks made by her daughter, Susmitha Patel, questioning how she could be held accountable for her daughter’s personal views.

She concluded the letter by appealing to Rahul Gandhi for an impartial and comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

“My confidence in the ideals of the Congress party, democratic values and the principles has given me the courage to bring these concerns before you,” read the letter.

Not joining BJP: Konda Surekha clarifies

Soon after, Konda Surekha clarified to the media that the latest developments will not impact her relationship with the Grand Old Party. “I am not going anywhere. I am staying in Congress only. I will continue as MLA; I will do my duty as an MLA. I will take responsibility for my leader and my people,” says Konda Surekha after being dropped from Telangana cabinet,” she said.