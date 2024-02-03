‘I am here, alive..’: Poonam Pandey confirms with video on Insta

Mumbai: Model, actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey is alive. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she posted a video and apologised to everyone for ‘shocking’ them.

Poonam Pandey Death News Fake, Actress Alive!

In a video, Poonam said, “I am alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I can’t say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer.”

Poonam’s caption read: “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease.”

She further added, “Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring.”

In another clip, she said, “Hi everyone. It’s Poonam. I’m sorry I’ve cause this tear and I’m sorry to those whom I’ve hurt. My intention? To shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise, extreme I know. But suddenly, we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren’t we? It’s a disease that silently takes your life. And this disease needed the spotlight urgently. I’m proud of what my death news has been able to achieve. And for those who have questions for me, I will see you live on Hauterrfly.”

Poonam Pandey’s ‘death’ news was first announced in a post shared on her official Instagram handle on Friday, February 2 by her manager. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the post read.