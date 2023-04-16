I am innocent, claims TSPSC suspect in email to SIT from New Zealand

In his email, he claimed that he prepared for the exam on his own and that he has no connection with the paper leak issue. 

TSPSC Group 1 prelims results

Hyderabad: A suspect in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case, Prashant Reddy, sent an email to Special Investigation Team (SIT) claiming that he is innocent.

Prashant Reddy, who is reportedly hiding in New Zealand after absconding, is a close relative of S Rajasekhar Reddy, the prime suspect in the case. 

He had allegedly obtained the Group 1 prelim question paper from Rajasekhar Reddy. After appearing for the exam, he reportedly fled the country. 

In his email, Prashant Reddy claimed that he prepared for the exam on his own and that he has no connection with the paper leak issue. 

During the investigation, the SIT found that Rajasekhar Reddy installed a remote desktop access application on the computer of TSPSC employee Shameem and sent the question paper to Prashanth Reddy.

