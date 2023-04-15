Telangana: TSPSC reschedules five upcoming recruitment tests

Hyderabad: The recruitment tests for five posts that were supposed to be held in April and May have been rescheduled by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday.

As per revisions by the commission, the test for the posts of Agriculture Officer (AO) in agriculture and co-operation department, and Drugs Inspector (DI) in drugs control administration department that was supposed to be held on April 25 and 26 are now rescheduled to be held on May 16 and 19 respectively.

The exam for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AVMI) posts has been rescheduled to be held on June 28.

The recruitment exams for various gazetted and non-gazetted posts in the groundwater department will be held on July 18 and 19, and July 20 and 21 respectively. The commission said that all the exams will be conducted in a computer-based mode.

In the past, the commission rescheduled various recruitment tests in the wake of the question paper leak.