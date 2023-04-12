Telangana: Looking for free TSPSC study material online? Check details

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has made study material available online for the benefit of the candidates appearing for the various competitive examinations conducted by TSPSC.

The B.C. SC, ST, Minority, other study circle candidates who are getting free training and all other candidates who are preparing for the competitive exams can access the study material through the website, classes on YouTube channel, and in Urdu on the Urdu academy’s website.

This study material can be downloaded for free for the convenience of rural poor candidates appearing for the competitive exams, according to an official release. This study material is also available in Urdu.

The study material contains information about Telangana culture, history, geography, politics, governance, economy, social, general science, science and technology and personality development. Also, Group 1, and 2, other model question papers, and Information on Telangana government schemes are also available.

It would reduce the burden of time as well as the cost and effort of travelling to distant places. It also enables self-training with confidence. Study material is also available in the form of videos, the press release added.