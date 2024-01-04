‘I am Kar Sevak, arrest me’, Karnataka MLA displays placard, detained

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 4th January 2024 2:42 pm IST
Karnataka BJP MLA launches 'I am Kar Sevak, arrest me' campaign, detained
BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar was detained in Bengaluru after launching the ‘I am Kar Sevak, arrest me’ campaign.

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA and general secretary V Sunil Kumar was detained by police for staging a protest and launching “I am Kar Sevak, arrest me” campaign in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

MLA Sunil Kumar sat in front of the Sadashivanagar police station alone holding a placard which said, “I am Kar Sevak who participated in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement on Dec 6, 1992, arrest me.”

As the permission was not obtained to stage the protest, the police took him into custody.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Cong MLC Hariprasad is an anti-national, not a Hindu: Karnataka BJP MLA

On January 4, the BJP held a statewide protest demanding the immediate release of Srikanth Poojari, a Kar Sevak in connection with a case lodged 31 years ago during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

State president BY Vijayendra had given a 48-hour deadline to the state government for the release of Kar Sevak.

The development has brought the Congress government in Karnataka and opposition BJP on a confrontation mode.

Tags
Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 4th January 2024 2:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button