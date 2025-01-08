‘I am KCR’s soldier…not afraid of anyone’: KTR over Formula E race cases

Hyderabad: Amid Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations into the alleged Formula E Race scam, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) urged party workers to remain calm and focus on safeguarding the interests of the party.

Speaking at the launch of the BRS party diary at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said, “I will take care of the Formula E race case. The ACB case is not a big deal. Compared to the difficulties that existed when KCR founded the party in 2001, these are not big. As a child of KCR, who achieved a separate state, and a soldier he trained, I am very brave.”

KTR stated that he would take the battle to the Supreme Court and claimed that not a single penny of corruption was done to carry out this race.

The BRS working president further urged for a need to protect the party’s interests and to call on activists to raise farmer and public issues. The party is preparing to set up new committees this year, beginning with village-level committees.

“Training centres will be set up for the party cadre in the districts,” said KTR pressing the need to to protect BRS’ interests in the state. Calling on activists to fight on public and farmer issues he alleged that the state government has been defrauding farmers. “The fraud being committed by CM Revanth Reddy’s government in the matter of farmer’s insurance should be told to the people in detail. Only a meagre 30 percent loan waiver has been done.”