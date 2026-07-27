I am not friends with Hania Aamir or Sajal Aly: Mahira Khan

Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan on Sunday attended a charity fundraising event in London organised by Luxe Events UK to support humanitarian relief efforts for Gaza. The event brought together members of the British-Pakistani community, where Mahira interacted with fans during a meet-and-greet session.

During the event, Mahira Khan was asked which actress she would like to work with next from Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir and Iqra Aziz. Before answering, the actress made it clear that while she shares a warm equation with all three, they are not part of her close circle of friends.

“I am on friendly terms with all of them, but I’m not actually friends with any of them,” Mahira said, adding that their busy schedules leave them with very little time to meet or interact regularly.

The actress also dismissed any notion of rivalry within the industry, saying there is no bad blood between them. In fact, she went on to praise Sajal Aly, saying that if the two ever starred together in a film, it could become the highest-grossing Pakistani movie of all time.

Mahira Khan’s candid remarks quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, with many appreciating her honesty and hoping to see her collaborate with Sajal in the future.

On the work front, Mahira was last seen in Love Guru, Neelofar and Aag Lagay Basti Main. She has also earned praise for her performances in Razia, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Aik Hai Nigar, Sadqay Tumharay, Bin Roye and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. She will next be seen in the upcoming drama serial Mitti De Baway alongside Wahaj Ali.