I am pleased to rejoin NDA, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday that he is pleased to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister posted on ‘X’ that the tie-up between the BJP, TDP and the JSP is not just an alliance but a partnership between three stakeholders committed to serving Andhra Pradesh and the country.

He stated that together with JSP leader Pawan Kalyan, he is looking forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda to form a people’s government in Andhra Pradesh and usher in a new era of development.

“The Telugu Desam Party is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of the Telugu people. The alliance between BJP, TDP and JSP isn’t just an alliance, but a partnership between three stakeholders committed to serving Andhra Pradesh and the country. I’m confident that the people of Andhra Pradesh will bless this alliance with a historic mandate to serve them. Together, we shall herald a golden era of growth and prosperity for our state,” Chandrababu Naidu posted on X.

Naidu was reacting to Nadda’s post on ‘X’ welcoming the decision of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to join the NDA family.

The BJP president stated that under the dynamic and visionary leadership of PM Modi, BJP, TDP and JSP are committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of the state and people of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP, which had severed ties with NDA in 2018, decided to return to NDA after another round of talks with Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday along with Pawan Kalyan.

Jana Sena, which had campaigned for TDP-BJP combine in 2014, later distanced itself from both parties. TDP, which had contested the 2019 elections on its own, lost power to the YSR Congress.

Jana Sena, which had an alliance with the BSP and the Left parties in 2019 but could win just one Assembly seat, returned to the BJP-led NDA in 2020.