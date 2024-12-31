‘I am sorry,’ CM Biren Singh expresses regret over year long Manipur violence

More than a year of deadly violent clashes have engulfed Manipur resulting in hundreds dying and scores getting displaced, the state chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday, December 31, apologised to the citizens.

Addressing the press, the Manipur CM expressed regret over the ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023 and has persisted to this date.

“This entire year has been very unfortunate. I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what’s happened till today since last May 3. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. I feel regret. I apologise. But now, I hope after seeing the last three to four months progress towards peace, I believe by 2025, normalcy will be restored in the state,” chief minister Biren Singh said.

He urged the people “to forgive and forget” what happened and appealed for all 35 tribes to live peacefully.

Manipur has been in strife since the Manipur High Court directed the state to consider the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status which was opposed by the Kuki-zo community.

The Meitei community is a majority in the state and resides in the Imphal valley while the Kuki-Zo are a minority residing in the hilly regions. Kukis fear that granting Meiteis the ST status will undermine their rights since Meiteis already have better political and economic status as compared to them.

The high court’s decision resulted in large scale violence and arson between the two ethnic groups with hundreds losing their lives and thousands getting displaced.