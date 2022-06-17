‘I am sorry’: Munawar announces his EXIT from Khatron ke Khiladi 12

Mumbai: Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui who has been making headlines for his rumored participation in Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi dropped a heartbreaking piece of news today which has left fans upset.

Taking to his Instagram, Munawar Faruqui announced that he will not be able to join the reality show as speculated. He confirmed that he wanted to join the show but couldn’t because of some uncited reasons. He penned down a note for his fans which read, “Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se main nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho lekin nahi jaa pane ka mujhe bhi bura lag raha hain.”

He further added, “Entertainment aata rahega, Need some time alone.”

It is to be noted that rumors regarding Munawar Faruqui’s exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were already rife around the Internet, however, fans were still hopeful to see him in the show.

Now that the news has come from the horse’s mouth, fans are left heartbroken. However, the ‘Munawar ki Janta’, as fans call themselves, has flooded his social media with messages of support and love.

A user commented, “Take your time champ, we’re always with you”, while another said, “Always with you in any decision you make.”