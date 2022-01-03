I am their mother’s age: Hyderabad activist Khalida Parveen on ‘Bulli Bai’ auction

Hyderabad: “I was angry for the younger Muslim women until yesterday. It was only today I found out that even my name is on the list,” said Hyderabad Activist Khalida Parveen laughingly.

Khalida Parveen and scores of other Indian Muslim women were “auctioned” on the platform Github, under the banner Bulli bai. While there is no real auction involved, it is clear that this was done with the sole purpose of sexualising, demeaning, and humiliating Muslim women.

Women in india are not safe even in social media.specially #MuslimWomen are targeted and auctioned in social media to create fear and defame them.Govt needs to arrest the culprits soon.otherwise the voices of social media will come on road for justice @SQMasood @syedmohammedd pic.twitter.com/TLjWjtNMq0 — Khalida Parveen (@kparveen2005) January 2, 2022

Parveen’s laughter, however, is not a sign of trivialising the issue. When asked if she was angry for her own sake, she said, “If they are going to auction off even a 65-year-old woman like me, who is their mother’s age, I am not angry. I pity how shameless they can get. It is also deeply surprising that they can do something like this and then shout Bharat Mata ki Jai in the same breath. But to make it clear, I am not scared of these men.”

Aside from Parveen, another resident of Hyderabad by the name Ayesha Minhaz who works as a journalist was also “auctioned”.

As far Parveen is concerned, the “auction” took place this time around to solely divert from the Haridwar hate conclave headed by Yati Narsinghanand.

All it took to snap me out of a Twitter break was learning that someone auctioned my photo.

The unfortunate reality of being a Muslim woman in India is that I have prepared myself for far worse.

No amount of caution will spare us till we overthrow fascists.#BulliDeals — Ayesha Minhaz | అయిషా మిన్హాజ్ (@ayesha_minhaz) January 1, 2022

What is the Bulli Deals app?

The app was created on the Github platform and popped up on January 1.

This incident comes six months after the incident of July 2021, where Muslim women were auctioned online by right-wing trolls baring proof yet again to the disregard and degradation Muslim women are subjected to in today’s climate.

The term ‘Bulli’ is a derogatory slur that has been used to insult and disrespect Muslim women. In the same vein, it is worth noting that the term “Sulli” is an offensive slur used against Muslim women and has made the rounds time and again in communal pogroms. In the current climate, neither the term nor the rampant discrimination against Muslim women seems to die down either.

Response of the women:

Despite the rampant hatred, Parveen is clear about the fact that she is unwilling to let this affront and humiliation go unanswered. “I have registered a complaint with the Cyber Crime Station. I am hopeful that the police will take action as they have been very receptive. The entire government came to a standstill when Muslim women protested at Shaheen Bagh. They are trying to silence us now and once again they will not succeed.”

Ayesha echoing Parveen’s sentiment says, “Although I doubt whether this would lead to anything, I will certainly take legal action.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad, CV Anand remarked that they have spoken to the women in question and are launching a formal investigation to detect the whereabouts of the perpetrator.

However, it is yet to be seen whether this will yield any solution, or like the July incident of “Sulli Deals”, this too shall go unanswered.