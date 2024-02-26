‘I am unstoppable today’: Sania Mirza’s post divorce mantra

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza continues to use her social media platform to spread messages of motivation and inspiration following her official divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The sports icon has been handling the situation with grace and dignity, earning support and love from fans in both India and Pakistan.

In her recent Instagram post, Sania Mirza shared a video offering a glimpse into a ‘random day in her life,’ featuring moments from her visit to Kolkata. What caught everyone’s attention was the choice of background music – the popular song ‘Unstoppable’ by singer Sia.

The video sparked numerous reactions from social media users, with one netizen expressing, “This is what a strong independent woman looks like.” Another admirer wrote, “Truly unstoppable,” and a comment praised her as “definitely a sigma woman,” making every woman of this generation proud.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who tied the knot in 2010, parted ways in 2023. Shoaib surprised everyone in January this year by announcing his third marriage with Lollywood actress Sana Javed. Following this revelation, Sania’s family officially confirmed her divorce, and amidst it all, she continues to inspire and uplift through her positive and resilient demeanor.