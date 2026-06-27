I can’t hear you: Man forces woman to chant Jai Shri Ram

A Hinduva supporter allegedly forced a Muslim woman to chant Jai Shri Ram, not once but many times.

The video, which is trending on social media platforms, shows a man donning a tilak, asking the woman her name. When she replied that her name is Maafia Akthara, he instantly recognised her as a Muslim.

He asks her to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

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Initially hesitant, Akhara repeats after him. What is disturbing about the video is that even as she obliges with a calm demeanour, the Hinduva supporter forces her repeatedly to chant the religious slogan.

At one point, he demands that she stress the word Ram. “Say it properly, I can’t hear you,” he tells her.

Muslim woman forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by Hindutva scum, "Say it properly, Say it loud, I can't hear you." pic.twitter.com/4rF5tmilEg — All India Muslim Forum (@AIMFORUM1) June 27, 2026

Although the conversation takes place in Bengali, Siasat.com could not independently verify the exact location of the incident.

The clip has reignited concerns over incidents in which individuals are allegedly coerced into chanting religious slogans.