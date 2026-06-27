I can’t hear you: Man forces woman to chant Jai Shri Ram

"Say it properly, I can't hear you," he tells her.

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Man forces woman to chant Jai Shri Ram in a tense confrontation.

A Hinduva supporter allegedly forced a Muslim woman to chant Jai Shri Ram, not once but many times.

The video, which is trending on social media platforms, shows a man donning a tilak, asking the woman her name. When she replied that her name is Maafia Akthara, he instantly recognised her as a Muslim.

He asks her to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

Subhan Bakery

Initially hesitant, Akhara repeats after him. What is disturbing about the video is that even as she obliges with a calm demeanour, the Hinduva supporter forces her repeatedly to chant the religious slogan.

At one point, he demands that she stress the word Ram. “Say it properly, I can’t hear you,” he tells her.

Although the conversation takes place in Bengali, Siasat.com could not independently verify the exact location of the incident.

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The clip has reignited concerns over incidents in which individuals are allegedly coerced into chanting religious slogans.

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