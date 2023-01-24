‘I don’t like science’, says Karnataka student in suicide note

Vijayapura: An incident of a girl student committing suicide for not liking the science subject came to light on Tuesday in Karnataka’s Viayapura district.

The deceased student has been identified as a 17-year-old. According to police, Padmavathi, a resident of Komalapoora in Lingasugur taluk was studying in a private college in Nagarabetta.

The student had hanged herself in the bathroom. When she did not come out for long, the students and staff peeped inside and informed the police.

The police have recovered a death note from the deceased, which stated that, “My apologies. I don’t like the science subject and hence ending my life.”

The incident had taken place on Monday.

The Muddebihal police, who have taken up the investigations are gathering information on what exactly led the girl to take the extreme decision.