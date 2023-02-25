I feel like an orphan: Jitendra Tyagi approaches President for euthanasia

Hindutva leader Jitendra Singh Tyagi posted a video on Twitter on Friday seeking permission from President Droupadi Murmu for euthanasia.

In the video, Tyagi alleges ever since he embraced ‘Sanatan Dharma’ in 2021, he has been receiving threats, harassment calls, and being charged in fake cases by clerics in UP.

Tyagi said he feels like an orphan because even after approaching several Hindu groups, including the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) he has not received any kind of help.

“It’s been almost a year-and-a-half ever since I embraced ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and raised my voice against 26 controversial verses of Quran. Since then, I am unnecessarily being targeted by terror outfits and some hardline clerics who are framing me in false cases,” said Tyagi in a video statement issued on Friday night.

He added that even though he gets ‘assurances’ from his Hindu supporters, no one seems to take the matter seriously. ” I got only assurance from these groups that they would convey my plight to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and seek help, but nothing has been done so far,” he said.

“With no support from my Sanatan brothers in this hour of need, I have written to the President of India seeking euthanasia,” he concluded.

Jitendra Singh Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi, was the former chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh. In 2008, Tyagi was elected as a Samajwadi Party corporator from Kashmiri Mohalla, Lucknow.

In 2021, he claimed he saw Lord Rama in his dreams and decided to embrace ‘Sanatan Dharma’. He has since been a hard critic of Islam. He was booked for hate speech he made at the Dharm Sansad in Haridwar in December 2021.

He has produced controversial films like Ram Ki Jamnbhoomi and is now working on a web series on Quran.