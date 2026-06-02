I follow Islam, but don’t use Fatima name anymore: Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: Love her or hate her, but you can never ignore Rakhi Sawant. Known as the queen of controversies and drama, Rakhi has built her career on speaking her mind without any filters. Whether it’s her personal life, relationships, or bold opinions, she always manages to grab attention and make headlines.

Now, Rakhi Sawant is once again making news, this time for her candid remarks about converting to Islam and changing her name after marrying her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi recently appeared on Mashable India’s popular show The Bombay Journey, where she opened up about her personal struggles, marriages, trauma, and several untold stories from her life. During the conversation, she also revisited the chapter when she converted to Islam.

Rakhi Sawant with Waahid Ali Khan (Instagram)

When the host asked her, “Aap Islam convert kar chuki ho?”, Rakhi replied with her trademark honesty and humour.

“Haan, us gadhe se shadi kari thi na isiliye,” she said, referring to her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani.

The host then asked if she had also changed her name after the conversion.

Responding to this, Rakhi said, “Haan, Fatima. Mein Rakhi Sawant hun. Islam mein he hun lekin Fatima naam ab nahi lagati.”

The actress clarified that while she adopted the name Fatima after her marriage, she continues to be known publicly as Rakhi Sawant. She also revealed that she still follows Islam and practices the faith.

During the interview, Rakhi spoke about offering Namaz regularly and shared that she has performed Umrah eight times. She further revealed that she plans to visit the holy city once again after the Haj season concludes.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant converted to Islam in 2022 when she married businessman Adil Khan Durrani. Following her conversion, she adopted the name Fatima. Although the marriage later ended in a highly publicized separation, Rakhi has repeatedly stated that she continues to follow Islam and remains committed to her religious beliefs.