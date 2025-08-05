‘I married him’: UP woman denies family’s claim after husband second arrest

By Khadija Irfan Rahim

A Muslim man in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested for the second time in two months on allegations of kidnapping a Hindu woman by her family.

However, the woman has categorically denied the charges and said she married him of her own free will.

The case involves two Indirapuram residents, Akbar Khan and Sonika Chauhan, childhood friends-turned-lovers, who got married under the Special Marriage Act three years ago.

Akbar was arrested on July 31 and is currently lodged in jail under section 170 of the BNSS since July 31, after a kidnapping complaint was filed by Sonika’s father, Laxman Singh Chauha. Soon after, police sent Sonika back to her parents.

Siasat.com spoke to the Indirapuram police, who informed that further actions will be taken based on Sonika’s statements in front of the district magistrate.

Want to go back to Akbar: Sonika’s video

A day before Akbar’s arrest, Sonika released a video posted by the Indian Express where she denies the kidnapping allegations.

The 25-year-old woman said that she married Akbar willingly and left her home on her accord, after experiencing physical and mental torture by her family.

She named some members of her family, including her paternal and maternal uncles and a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Meena Bhandari.

“I no longer want to stay with my family because my life is in danger. I am having suicidal thoughts. I didn’t realise I would become the victim here because they are forcing me so much…I cannot take it anymore, that’s why I am leaving my house, with my husband,” Sonika said.

“My family wants me to testify against my husband, Akbar Khan, so that they can file a POSCO case. But I have told them that I will only speak the truth in front of the district magistrate,” Sonika said.

When pointed out by Siasat.com about Sonika’s video, the police said it does not count as evidence.

Sonika runs a salon adjacent to Akbar’s shop.

Previous arrest and rising tensions

Akbar was previously arrested on May 25 after Sonika’s father Laxman Singh Chauhan stated his daughter was “kidnapped by the former and confined her inside their shop next door.”

He alleged that Akbar’s family threatened them if they would not allow their daughter to get married to him. He also said his daughter is “afraid of her life” and is “under pressure.”

“When my wife and I reached Akbar’s shop, four to five women of his family caught hold of us while Akbar and [the other man] told us to get our daughter married to him [Akbar] or [they] would kill us,” said the complaint.

Sonika has repeatedly maintained she was under no pressure and the decision to marry Akbar was her own. The couple fell in love nine years ago and got secretly married on August 29, 2022, under the Special Marriage Act. However, fearing repercussions and animosity from society, the couple decided to live separately until, on May 24, Sonika’s family found out the truth. She left her house the same day and started living with her Akbar.

Following Akbar’s arrest, communal tensions flared up on May 26 when an angry mob of around 50 right-wing supporters vandalised the couple’s next-door businesses.