Violence erupts in Ghaziabad after interfaith marriage comes to light

A group of around 60 right-wing supporters vandalised a shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Monday, May 26, after an interfaith marriage came to light and a Hindu woman’s father alleged she was forcefully kidnapped and married to a Muslim man.

Taking suo motu, an FIR was registered against 50-60 people under sections 191(2) (rioting), 324 (4) (mischief), 223 (disobeying public servant orders).

Man claims daughter kidnapped, forced into marriage

On May 25, the Ghaziabad police arrested a 29-year-old Muslim man, Akbar Khan, after Laxman Singh Chauhan registered a complaint alleging that his 25-year-old daughter, Sonika Chauhan, was “kidnapped” by the former.

In his complaint, Laxman Singh Chauhan stated, “On Saturday (May 24), at 6 pm, my daughter, who works at a salon, was kidnapped by Akbar and another man [who] confined her inside their shop next door.”

“When my wife and I reached Akbar’s shop, four to five women of his family caught hold of us while Akbar and [the other man] told us to get our daughter married to him [Akbar] or [they] would kill us,” said the complaint.

“My daughter is scared of Akbar’s threats and is under his pressure,” he told the police.

Police registered an FIR under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 352 (breach of peace), 304(2)(snatching), 87 (kidnapping) and 191(2)(rioting) of the BNS.

The police raided Akbar’s house located in Nyay Khand area of Indirapuram and arrested his two sisters. Later, they arrested Akbar and “handed over” Sonika to her parents.

Married Akbar willingly, Sonika’s video emerges

A day before Akbar’s arrest, Sonika released a video where she admits to marrying him willingly, and no force was applied by either Akbar or his family, the Indian Express reported.

The couple fell in love nine years ago and got secretly married on August 29, 2022, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

However, fearing repercussions and animosity from society, the couple decided to live separately until, on May 24, Sonika’s family found out the truth. She left her house the same day and started living with her Akbar.

“My family, under the influence of RSS and Bajrang Dal, started to threaten me. My mother came to my salon and brutally beat me up. She threatened to kill us and throw away our bodies if I did not return home,” Sonika says in the video.

Appealing for peace, she says, “No action should be taken against my husband’s family. I don’t want any action against my family either. I am going with my husband of my own accord.”

No legal documents received, claims police

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad police commissioner J Ravinder stated that they have not received any legal documents supporting the interfaith couple’s marriage claims. “We do not have any legal documents. However, she (Sonika) is a major, and the statement she records in front of the magistrate will be final. Then she can stay wherever she wants to,” the senior officer said.