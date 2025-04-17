Interfaith couple on their way to register marriage attacked by Hindutva goons

The couple, Mohammed Rehan and Pragathi, were on their way to a district court when a mob of Hindutva supporters surrounded them and started accusing them of 'love jihad'.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 17th April 2025 6:38 pm IST
The image displays an inter faith couple being attacked in UP by Hindutva supporters. April 17, 2025
Hindutva supporters attack an inter faith couple in UP's Farrukhabad district. The couple were on their way to register their marriage at a district court.

An inter-faith couple who were on their way to register their marriage were attacked by Hindutva supporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district.

The couple, Mohammed Rehan and Pragathi, were on their way to a district court when a mob of Hindutva supporters surrounded them and started accusing them of ‘love jihad’. The woman was dressed in a burqa, further angering the attackers.

‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy theory that accuses Muslim men of intentionally and strategically alluring non-Muslim women with the intent to marry and “convert them” to Islam as part of an “Islamisation project”.

They dragged Rehan from his bike while Pragathi tried to save him. However, he ran away, leaving her surrounded by her attackers.

On information, police reached the spot and tried to calm the attackers. They took Pragathi, 26, to the Kakori police station in Lucknow, where she registered a complaint.

Pragathi alleged that she had Rehan have been in a romantic relationship since two years and that she has been living with him of her own will.

Siasat.com attempted to contact the Kakori assistant commissioner of police (ACP) but did not receive a response. The report will be updated if and when a response is received.

