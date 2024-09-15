‘I nominate best supporting actor to…’ KTR over MLA defections

Hyderabad: In a jibe at state IT minister Sridhar Babu, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, September 15, mocked the latter should be nominated for the “Best Actor in a Supporting Role” award for disowning turncoat MLAs.

“Mr Over Smart Minister (Sridhar Babu), according to your logic, is your ‘Chittanaidu’ (Chief Minister Revanth Reddy) still in TDP or has he fully crossed over to Congress? Even if we assume that you are right, who is the fool who went to our BRS MLA’s homes and welcomed them into his party with the Congress scarves? Why such shameless politics?” he asked in an X post.

I nominate Minister Sridhar Babu for Best Actor in a supporting role



For Bhaskar Award 👏



Please join me in wishing him success https://t.co/WrNk1P192D — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 15, 2024

The Congress has distanced itself from the ongoing tension between Public Affairs Committee chairperson Arekapudi Gandhi and the BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. KTR mocked the Congress’s manoeuvre and questioned its integrity.

KTR pointed out the double standards of the Congress party. He wondered why the Congress was desperate to poach the BRS MLAs and then deny the same. “Why all this drama? Are you afraid of losing posts?” he asked. He also ridiculed the Congress’s inability to claim the defected MLAs as their own. “I pity the Congress leaders for not being able to embrace the defected leaders and call them as their own party members,” he said.

KTR charged the Congress with attempts to deceive the judiciary as the deadline for the disqualification of defected BRS MLAs was set for just four weeks. He cautioned that while the Congress might be attempting to deceive the Telangana High Court, they would not be able to betray the people of Telangana.