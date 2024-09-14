Hyderabad: ‘Control your tongue’ Congress leader Jagga Reddy warns KTR

Hyderabad: Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, launched a scathing attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) for their criticism of chief minister A Revanth Reddy. He warned KTR that if the criticism continued, Congress workers would not only target him but also KCR by ‘slicing off their tongues’.

Jagga Reddy’s remarks were in response to KTR’s criticism of chief minister Revanth Reddy on the attack of BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Thursday.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, September 14, Jagga Reddy claimed that after losing power, BRS leaders are confused and resorting to street fights.

On the matter of MLA defection, Jagga Reddy pointed out that between 2014 and 2018, four MPs, 25 MLAs, and 18 MLCs from Congress joined the BRS, questioning why no BRS leader objected to these defections at the time but are now raising objections over BRS MLAs switching parties.

He said that due to the fight between Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and Kaushik Reddy and the police force deployed at their respective residences, security deployed for upcoming Ganesh immersions in the city could be affected.

“Does BRS want to disturb the prevailing peace in Hyderabad?” he added.