Hyderabad: KTR slams Congress for attacking Kaushik Reddy’s house

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, September 14 slammed Congress MLA Arekapudi Gandhi for attacking Kaushik Reddy’s residence.

KTR took a dig at Gandhi and said, “While switching sides the 10 MLAs said they were doing so on moral grounds. A few days later they claimed to be with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. When our MLA (Kaushik Reddy) questioned such behaviour, the Congress sent police to his residence.”

KTR claimed that the police also harmed Kaushik Reddy’s family members and invaded their rooms. “If anything would have happened to Reddy’s family members, who would be responsible? Will the chief minister or the director general of police (DGP) take responsibility?”

KTR demands the 10defected MLAs to tell which party they belong to. There is no regional feeling in Hyderabad, it was reflected in our past 10years rule. Terming Revanth as “Chitti Naidu”, “Bullabbai”, KTR said CM is not bigger than Chandrababu, YSR, Rosaiah, Kiran Kumar. pic.twitter.com/G3XwroFBbV — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) September 14, 2024

The BRS working president further said that such violence against the Opposition hadn’t been reported in the last decade. KTR also questioned Revanth Reddy asking whether he is fit to be the chief minister.

Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, corporator Venkatesh Goud and Srikanth and others were booked by the Cyberabad police on Friday, September 13, for allegedly attempting to murder BRS legislator Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Meanwhile, KTR questioned the Telangana government’s commitment to farmers. Highlighting the ongoing debate on the fate of the Kharif farmers in the state sans the support of Rs.10,000 per acre that was given during the KCR regime, KTR criticised the Congress government for failing to fulfil its promise of providing Rs 15,000 per acre as Rythu Bharosa to farmers in Telangana.

Taking to X, he asked: “Who’s that Congress joker who said he will give Rs 15,000 per acre as Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa? Now he is not seen anywhere. Only 17 days left in this season. No loan waiver. No Rythu Bharosa.”

Who’s that Congress joker who said he will give ₹15,000 per acre as Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa?



Only 17 days left in this season



ఎవడో కాంగ్రెస్ జోకర్ కెసిఆర్ రైతుబంధు పదివేలు ఇస్తే నేను పదిహేను వేలు ఇస్తానన్నాడు. ఇప్పుడు పత్తాలేడు



ఇంకా ఎప్పుడు ఇచ్చేది ?



No loan waiver. No Rythu… pic.twitter.com/1dNQV3VO2Z — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 14, 2024

The BRS leader’s comments have sparked discussions about the effectiveness and reliability of the Congress’s promises to the agricultural community.

His remarks highlight the urgency of the situation as the Kharif farmers are once again being forced to approach private money lenders to meet their credit needs. The Congress government had left the farmers anxious about the promised aid. The lack of loan waivers and the unfulfilled Rythu Bharosa scheme have added to the farmers’ woes.