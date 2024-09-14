Hyderabad: Arekapudi Gandhi, others booked for attempt to murder

Hyderabad: Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, corporator Venkatesh Goud and Srikanth and others were booked by the Cyberabad police on Friday, September 13, for allegedly attempting to murder BRS legislator Padi Kaushik Reddy.

A group of people led by Congress MLA Gandhi and others tresspassed into the house of Kaushik Reddy and damaged furniture and other articles on Thursday.

The police invoked sections pertaining to criminal trespass, rioting, unlawful assembly, damaging property and attempt to murder against Gandhi and others after Kaushik Reddy filed a complaint with the police.

The BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was also placed under house arrest on the same day to prevent him from leaving the house.

Also Read BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy placed under house arrest in Hyderabad

Police personnel were deployed outside Kaushik Reddy’s residence in Kondapur to prevent him from leaving the house.

The police have also beefed up security at the residence of Gandhi, who has announced that if Kaushik Reddy does not come to his house, he will visit him.

Gandhi, who got elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket but joined the Congress party in July, was on Monday appointed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a post usually given to opposition members.

The BRS slammed the ruling Congress party for appointing a turncoat MLA as PAC chairman and demanded his disqualification along with the disqualification of nine other defectors, but Gandhi claimed that he was still in the opposition.