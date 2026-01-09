I-PAC ED raids: TMC moves Cal HC seeking restraint on ‘misuse’ of documents

The ED maintained that the operations were part of a probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee outside I-PAC chief Prateek Jain's home in Kolkata.

The TMC on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court against the ED raids at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its chief here, seeking restraint on “misuse and dissemination” of documents seized during the search operations.

The ruling party in West Bengal, in its petition, alleged that the ED seized sensitive and confidential political data meant for the TMC’s use in the upcoming assembly elections, in a display of “arbitrary, mala fide, and colourable exercise of power”.

PTI has accessed the synopsis of the petition, which refers to the probe agency’s search and seizure operations under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, on January 8. The ED maintained that the operations were part of a probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

“The petitioner submits that the seized articles and electronic data consist of confidential political data/information/documents relating to campaign strategy, internal assessments, research inputs, organisational coordination, and electoral roll-related data used for electioneering purposes in the forthcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election, 2026,” the TMC stated in its petition.

“The said materials have no proximate, causal, or even remote nexus with any scheduled offence or alleged proceeds of crime, and do not fall within the scopе of investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering, 2002,” it said.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the ED operations were aimed at “unlawfully accessing and controlling the petitioner’s electoral roll management, campaign planning, and political strategy, with the clear intent to disrupt a free and fair electoral process” under the pretext of investigation.

“Such targeted seizure amounts to an impermissible intrusion into the petitioner’s right to privacy under Article 21 and its constitutional right to participate meaningfully in the democratic process under Article 19.

“The petitioner apprehends grave prejudice, misuse, and dissemination of the seized data, which, if not restrained, would irreversibly damage the integrity of the electoral process and undermine constitutional democracy, warranting immediate intervention of this Hon’ble Court,” the petition said.

