I request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense: Sreeleela

Hyderabad: Actress Sreeleela, who is one of the top stars in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, on Wednesday urged every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense.

Taking to her Instagram page to post an emotional appeal, the actress wrote, “I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support Al-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion.”

Pointing out that every girl out there was a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chose art as one of her professions, the actress said, “We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment.”

Stating that she had been unaware of many things happening online due to her schedules, the actress said, “I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice. I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone. With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here.”

It may be recalled that another top actress, Priyanka Arul Mohan, had raised concerns about the same issue in October this year.

Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who is popular in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, had said, “Some AI-generated images falsely depicting me have been circulating. Please stop sharing or spreading these fake visuals. AI should be used for ethical creativity and not misinformation. Let’s be mindful of what we create and what we share. Thank you.”