I sometimes think of leaving but post of CM is not leaving me: Gehlot

Published: 3rd August 2023 11:32 pm IST
Ashok Gehlot (ANI)

Jaipur: “I sometimes think of leaving but the post of chief minister is not leaving me,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday almost tongue-in-cheek.

The Congress veteran’s remark came in response to a woman from Alwar who expressed her wish to see Gehlot continuing as the chief minister after the assembly elections slated for later this year.

“The post of CM…I sometimes think of leaving but the post of chief minister is not leaving me. Let’s see what happens going ahead,” he said.

Gehlot’s remark, though made on a lighter note, assumes significance as he has been engaged in a power tussle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot since the last assembly elections in 2018.

During her interaction with the chief minister, Dholi Devi, the woman from Alwar, also expressed her gratitude to him for launching the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme under which she underwent heart transplant at a private hospital free of cost.

On Indian Organ Donation Day, the chief minister interacted with some organ transplant recipients through video conference.

He also laid the foundation or inaugurated various medical institutions.

