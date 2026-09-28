I-T searches 12 properties linked to Rakul, Vashu Bhagnani

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department launched searches at 12 locations in Mumbai linked to actor Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and production company Panorama Studios, media reports said on Monday, September 28.

Panorama Studios is owned by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Multiple teams of the Mumbai Income Tax Department have launched searches as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities linked to film financing. Officials are examining whether money was sent abroad under the pretext of funding film projects.

They are looking at financial records, documents, and details of alleged overseas transactions at the premises associated with said individuals and the company.

Rakul Preet Singh is a fairly established actress and model who predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. She is married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, the son of veteran filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani. The Bhagnani family runs Pooja Entertainment, while Panorama Studios is another well-known production and distribution company in the Hindi film industry.

In December 2025, the Mumbai Police was on the lookout for Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh, in connection with a drug investigation. Two businessmen were arrested with 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA, and Aman was suspected to have purchased drugs five times from the two peddlers.