‘I will get you raped’: Couple faces religious abuse at Mumbai D Mart

A Muslim couple allegedly faced religious discrimination by a Hindu couple while shopping at D Mart in the Yashwant Gaurav residential area of Mumbai’s Virar.

A video of the argument between them surfaced on social media platforms. The footage shows the Hindu woman speaking in a derogatory language while standing at the billing section.

Another video has emerged where the Muslim woman says she and her husband were waiting in the queue when the Hindu couple, standing in front of them, turned around, looked at her hijab and said, “Tum tho gandi jaath ke ho, tum tho duur raho (You are dirty, stay away).”

“When my husband responded that the woman was uncivilised, her husband pointed at me saying, “‘Tu Muslammaan aurat haina. Chal tu bahar nikal, mein aadmiyon ko bulake tera rape kartha hoon (You’re a Muslim woman, right? Come on, get out. I’ll call some men and have you raped),'” the Muslim woman alleged.

She further said that other customers, including D Mart officials, did nothing to diffuse the tension. “Instead, they asked us to speak in Marathi, and if we did not, we would not be allowed to enter the supermarket in the future,” she states in the video.

A video of the argument between them surfaced on social media platforms. The footage shows the Hindu woman speaking in a…

The Muslim woman said that even after they called the Virar police, no necessary actions were taken. “I was surrounded by around eight police officers and the Hindu couple was left free. They refused to take my complaint, saying I needed to speak in Marathi. There was no woman constable present,” she says in the video.

She further alleged torture by the police. “They are continuously calling us to the station and demanding we apologise to the Hindu couple. But why should we apologise when it is not our mistake? The other couple started the fight by targeting our religion,” she says in her video.

She also claimed that the D Mart authorities did not provide the CCTV footage of the incident and reportedly told them that no Muslims would be allowed in the supermarket.

The Virar police have so far not responded to the incident.