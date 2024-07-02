I won’t meet my son Prajwal in prison; Suraj will come out clean: JD(S) MLA Revanna

Mysuru: The father of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna stated on Tuesday that he won’t go to meet Prajwal in prison.

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, whose two sons have been arrested in different cases of sexual assault, asserted, “Suraj will come out clean soon.”

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, HD Revanna, who is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, stated on Tuesday, “I won’t go to meet Prajwal Revanna in prison. If I go to meet him, people will say that I have conveyed something to him. In this backdrop, I won’t go.”

“Only god is there for us now. Who else is there? On Monday my wife went to prison to meet Prajwal. I don’t know what mother and son spoke about. I didn’t even ask,” HD Revanna stated.

Talking about Suraj Revanna he said, “I have faith that he will come out clean soon. I won’t speak about any other matter as all is before the court. Let everything get over, I will explain everything.”

HD Revanna maintained, “Difficulties strike the mightiest of people so who are we? I will not be bogged down under any circumstances. I have carried out politics for 30 years. I have come across many situations such as this.”

Prajwal Revanna is charged with repeated rape, kidnap, and threatening, video graphing sexual acts and is the prime accused in the sensational sex videos case that rocked the country.

His brother Suraj Revanna is facing charges of forcing unnatural sex on JD(S) workers.