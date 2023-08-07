‘I would choose India, not power…’ CM Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes bill

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked all political parties of the INDIA bloc who supported the controversial Delhi Ordinance Bill that was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, August 7.

Calling it a ‘black bill’, Kejriwal, in a video message, said that the Narendra Modi-led central government will not receive a single vote from the people of Delhi.

“Prime Minister, it is against democracy, it weakens democracy. If democracy is weak then our India is weak. The whole country is understanding how through this bill you are taking away the voting power of the people of Delhi. They are making the people of Delhi slaves and helpless. Rejecting his government,” Kejriwal remarked.

“…If I were in your place, I would never have done this. If ever there was a choice between country and power, then a hundred power would be sacrificed for the country. Not just power, for our country, I would even sacrifice myself a hundred times,” he added.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by the Upper House during the Monsoon Session in the Parliament on Sunday.

The bill, now an act, empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings.

The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.