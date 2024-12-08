IAF air show enchants Hyderabad, marks Congress govt’s 1st anniversary

Hyderabad: To celebrate the first anniversary of the Congress government, a stunning air show illuminated Hyderabad’s skies. The event organised at Tank Bund on Sunday, December 6 drew a large crowd eager to witness the thrilling spectacle.
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy along with several ministers including irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, minister of roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and revenue minister P Srinivasa Reddy were present to enjoy the mesmerizing aerial displays.
During the air show in Hyderabad, traffic restrictions were implemented and police personnel were stationed at the site to manage the large crowd and ensure that the event was conducted smoothly. The dazzling performance was further enhanced by vibrant smoke trails, adding an extra layer of colour to their aerial artistry.
The audience at the event was captivated by breathtaking maneuvers led by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, formed in 1996 and renowned for their precision flying and daring stunts. Performing in tight formations, the team flies nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, keeping just a five-metre distance between them. These aircraft are primarily used for advanced fighter training.
Netizens share footage of air show in Hyderabad
Traffic diversions
Hyderabad police issued a traffic advisory with restrictions and deviations on various roads leading to Hussain Sagar, Tank Bund and Necklace road, in view of the Air Show led by Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday evening, December 8.
Traffic will be diverted between 2 pm and 9 pm. The event is expected to draw large crowds and authorities have advised drivers to avoid certain junctions. Additionally, parking spots have been allocated and RTC buses will be diverted to manage the flow of attendees.