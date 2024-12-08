IAF air show enchants Hyderabad, marks Congress govt’s 1st anniversary

Hyderabad: To celebrate the first anniversary of the Congress government, a stunning air show illuminated Hyderabad’s skies. The event organised at Tank Bund on Sunday, December 6 drew a large crowd eager to witness the thrilling spectacle.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy along with several ministers including irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, minister of roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and revenue minister P Srinivasa Reddy were present to enjoy the mesmerizing aerial displays.

During the air show in Hyderabad, traffic restrictions were implemented and police personnel were stationed at the site to manage the large crowd and ensure that the event was conducted smoothly. The dazzling performance was further enhanced by vibrant smoke trails, adding an extra layer of colour to their aerial artistry.

The audience at the event was captivated by breathtaking maneuvers led by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, formed in 1996 and renowned for their precision flying and daring stunts. Performing in tight formations, the team flies nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, keeping just a five-metre distance between them. These aircraft are primarily used for advanced fighter training.

First anniversary of Telangana State Government – spectacular Air Show in Hyderabad – Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy @revanth_anumula and thousands of people watched



#TelanganaRising pic.twitter.com/r0SWTa5lSX — Sridhar Ramaswamy శ్రీధర్ రామస్వామి ✋🇮🇳 (@sridharramswamy) December 8, 2024

IAF's Surya Kiran team dazzled #Hyderabad with a stunning air show, showcasing precision and skill to massive scrowds. 🇮🇳✈️

#IAF #suryakiran #airshow pic.twitter.com/udAkz7CtSr — Sheezu Shahzan Khan (@shahzan_md) December 8, 2024

#SuryaKiran Aerobatic Team of the #IndianAirForce bids farewell to #Hyderabad after a breathtaking air show over Hussain Sagar Lake, marking one year of Congress in #Telangana@THHyderabad pic.twitter.com/jrasOdjsiZ — Siddharth Kumar Singh (@The_SidSingh) December 8, 2024

Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran team performed aerobatic demonstration at Tank Bund, #Hyderabad marking the celebrations of Praja Palana – Vijayotsavalu. Huge crowd gathered to witness the air show. pic.twitter.com/3oWyw35uYQ — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) December 8, 2024

Hyderabad air show was great, watched it from Tank Bund. An absolute eye feast! Buzzling crowd all around. Just wish it lasted a bit longer, felt like it was just half an hour.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/njIJFmnt5d — Rajesh (@ThisisRajesh_) December 8, 2024

Traffic diversions

Hyderabad police issued a traffic advisory with restrictions and deviations on various roads leading to Hussain Sagar, Tank Bund and Necklace road, in view of the Air Show led by Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday evening, December 8.

Traffic will be diverted between 2 pm and 9 pm. The event is expected to draw large crowds and authorities have advised drivers to avoid certain junctions. Additionally, parking spots have been allocated and RTC buses will be diverted to manage the flow of attendees.