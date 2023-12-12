IAF Chief Encourages Commanders to Keep up with Tech advances

New Delhi: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari has urged the force’s commanders to keep pace with the global technological developments, especially in the newer domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare.

He shared his thoughts in his address at a two-day Commanders’ Conference of Western Air Command (WAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) held here from December 11 to 12, according to a statement issued by the IAF on Tuesday.

He also directed to “ensure that operations are undertaken in an environment of denial to bolster the IAF’s aim to become a truly agile and adaptable air force that provides decisive aerospace power in furtherance of our national interests”.

During the conference, the IAF chief interacted with commanders of the WAC AoR (Area of Responsibility) and discussed the impact of emerging technologies, the need for capability enhancement, and fully harnessing the potential of human resources, it said.

The Air Chief Marshal, in his address, complimented the WAC for maintaining a “credible operational posture”, mounting rapid response on all required occasions, and for its invaluable contribution to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, across the globe.

He emphasised “embracing a disruptive pattern of training while fostering a culture of discipline”.

During the conference, eminent speakers shared their opinions on multi-domain operations envisaged by the IAF in future warfare, it said.